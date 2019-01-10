Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says an undetermined number of bodies have been found in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas in what appears to have been a mass killing involving drug gangs.

Local media report that between 19 and 20 burned bodies were found near the remains of burned-out pickup trucks near the border town of Miguel Aleman.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the killings appear to have been part of a dispute between gangs.

He said details would be released once all the information was gathered.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The area around Miguel Aleman in the Rio Grande Valley had long been dominated by the Zetas drug cartel, but that cartel has since splintered.

The Associated Press