Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes commemorations for the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans, held on a beach in Virginia; a college football player lifted off the ground and tackled by several others during a game in Florida; and a tourist plays on a beach in the Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 24 – 30, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.