PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city’s north side during a domestic violence call, police said.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed in the incident in the 23800 block of North 40th Drive, near Pinnacle Peak Road, the department announced on Twitter.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said at a news conference that the incident began about 7 p.m. when officers arrived for calls reporting a dispute between roommates, KNXV-TV reported.

Fortune said that upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect was not cooperating with officers and shot them, the Arizona Republic reported.

The suspect is still inside the scene of the shooting, and the situation was active as of 10 p.m., Fortune told the Republic.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams praised the officers.

“Tonight we lost a true hero. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of our department,” Williams said.

The other two officers who were shot are in stable condition, she said. One woman is out of surgery, and another is recovering from her wounds, Williams told the Republic.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the police department said Carnicle “held positions throughout the department including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.”

Carnicle is survived by his wife and four children, Fortune said at the news conference.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel expressed support for the police department. “We stand with the Phoenix Police Department and all of our first responders. We are so saddened by this loss,” she said.

Before the announcement of Carnicle’s death, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter that “I have no exact details on the condition of the 3 @PhoenixPolice officers who were shot tonight. My heart is with the families of the wounded and the women and men of the Departmet. Pray for @PhxPDChief Jeri Williams and her team. Godspeed.”

Mayor Kate Gallego said she has been informed of the shooting, She wrote on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Phoenix Police Department. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts.”

In a tweet, Gov, Doug Ducey asked the public to “join me in praying for these officers, their families, and the entire @PhoenixPolice community.”

The most recent death of a Phoenix police officer in the line of duty was in March 2019 when Officer Paul Thomas Rutherford was struck by a vehicle. The last officers killed by gunfire were Officer David Van Glasser in May 2016 and Detective John Thomas Hobbs in March 2014.