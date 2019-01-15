MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials have turned over to China a former government official wanted for alleged economic crime and corruption.
Xie Haojie (SHEE’-ye hao-JEE’-ye) was arrested on Sunday in Manila in an operation coordinated with Chinese authorities.
The 49-year-old is wanted back home on charges of corruption that amounted to $210 million.
Officials from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration handed him over Wednesday to China’s authorities in Manila for deportation.
Li Shulei, vice chairman of China’s National Supervisory Commission, says the case involved a huge amount of money that made Xie “a very terrible social influence.”
Xie was presented to the media in the Philippines but did not make any statement.