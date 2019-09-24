MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military officials say a suspected Swedish militant has been arrested with two local Muslim militant women in the country’s south where they have been linked to bomb attacks.

The officials say Hassan Akgun, a Swedish of Turkish descent, was arrested late Monday with Norshiya Camsa and Normhiya Camsa in Bagumbayan town in Sultan Kudarat province and troops seized firearms, explosives and an Islamic State group-style flag from them.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says Akgun is a member of an Islamic State group-linked organization in Sweden and has been linked to a bomb attack in August last year in Sultan Kudarat’s capital town of Isulan.

Military officials say the women have been linked to a bombing in Isulan earlier this month that wounded eight people.