LIMA, Peru (AP) — Large crowds have gathered in the Peruvian capital for the funeral procession of former President Alan Garcia, who killed himself after authorities arrived at his home to arrest him for alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Mourners carried Garcia’s coffin through the streets of Lima Friday ahead of the cremation of a man who twice led the nation.

He was under investigation for allegedly taking payments from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht during construction on the city’s metro a decade ago.

Odebrecht has admitted to doling out nearly $800 million to politicians throughout the region in exchange for state contracts.

Peruvian police say a bus carrying Garcia supporters to the funeral crashed early Friday on the outskirts of Lima, killing eight people and injuring more than 40.