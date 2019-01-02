LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s attorney general has reversed his dismissal of the lead investigators in a sweeping corruption probe, retreating after drawing a public outcry and a bid by the president to remove him from office.
Attorney General Pedro Chavarry’s announcement Wednesday came just two days after the prosecutors’ removal sparked street protests across Peru.
Chavarry had removed two prosecutors leading a probe into whether several former presidents accepted money from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. The attorney general’s move threatened to derail the corruption case.
President Martin Vizcarra pressed forward with his case against the attorney general, walking to congress followed by a large crowd of supporters.
The president urged legislators to declare an emergency in the attorney general’s office, which could pave the way for Chavarry’s removal.