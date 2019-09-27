LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Martin Vizarra is pushing forward a vote of confidence that could potentially allow him to dissolve the nation’s congress.

Vizcarra announced the vote Friday, saying he was acting in protest of a rushed push by lawmakers to appoint new magistrates to Peru’s highest court.

Opposition lawmakers are planning a vote Monday to replace six of the court’s seven magistrates in a move criticized by watchdog groups for a lack of transparency.

Legislators also shelved a proposal by Vizcarra to hold early new elections.

Vizcarra says both moves show lawmakers are contributing to the nation’s endemic corruption by continuing to act in their own self-interest.

Under Peru’s constitution, Vizcarra would be entitled to dissolve congress if they reject the vote.