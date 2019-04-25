HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge will consider ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier’s argument that his conviction should be thrown out, a week before he’s due to report to jail.

The hearing Thursday concerns Spanier’s argument he was wrongly convicted in Pennsylvania state court for mishandling a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky under a version of the law that wasn’t in place at that time.

He also argues the statute of limitations wasn’t properly applied.

The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out as president shortly after Sandusky was arrested for child molestation in 2011.

Spanier was convicted in 2017 of child endangerment. He’s scheduled to report to a county jail on Wednesday to begin serving two months.

Spanier remains a tenured faculty member on administrative leave, and the school doesn’t release his salary.