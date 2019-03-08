COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence highlighted curbs in environmental regulations and called energy a “source of prosperity” during a speech in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.
Pence, speaking Friday at the Ohio Oil and Gas Association convention, also hailed President Donald Trump’s decision to issue an executive order to pay for building a wall at the U.S.-Mexican border. Pence said stopping drug smuggling will save lives in Ohio, a state hard hit by the opioid crisis.
Pence boasted about Trump administration energy policies to include withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, eliminating rules on hydraulic fracturing, cutting stream protections and rolling back methane regulations.
The former Republican governor from Indiana earned a standing ovation by telling the gathering: “America will never be a socialist country.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Two sisters committed 'the perfect murder,' police say. A love triangle exposed the truth.
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- What is pancreatic cancer, the disease game show host Alex Trebek is battling?
- Teen who vaccinated self says anti-vax mom got false info from one source: Facebook