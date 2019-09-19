NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited New York City police headquarters and heralded its football team for winning a recent national championship among public safety agencies.

It was a twist Thursday on White House sports team visits that have become increasingly rare as athletes protest the Trump administration.

Pence said he added the meet-and-greet to a day of events in the city after receiving a letter stating that the NYPD team “was more than willing to come to the White House if we were looking to have a team there.”

Pence also received a counterterrorism briefing and praised the department for keeping the city free from a major terrorist attack since Sept. 11, 2001.

The football team defeated the rival fire department squad in June for its 11th National Public Safety Football League title.

