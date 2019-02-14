WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have paid their respects alongside the Polish premier to the Jewish insurgents who rose up against Nazi German forces in the Warsaw Ghetto uprising of 1943.

Pence, Netanyahu and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, all three leaders joined by their wives, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial that included the recitation of a psalm in Hebrew.

Pence and Netanyahu then held talks in the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews.

Pence and Netanyahu are in Warsaw for a conference on the Middle East co-hosted by the U.S. and Poland.