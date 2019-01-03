Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been formally invited to deliver his second State of the Union address on January 29.

The invitation comes from newly-sworn-in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after Democrats formally took control of the House and on the 13th day of a partial government shutdown that appears nowhere close to resolution.

Trump has delivered two major addresses before joint sessions of Congress — including his first State of the Union speech last year.

Pelosi writes in her invitation letter that the Constitution established the three “co-equal branches of government, to be a check and balance on each other” and calls for the president to “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She says she looks forward to welcoming him.

The Associated Press