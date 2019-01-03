WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been formally invited to deliver his second State of the Union address on January 29.
The invitation comes from newly-sworn-in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after Democrats formally took control of the House and on the 13th day of a partial government shutdown that appears nowhere close to resolution.
Trump has delivered two major addresses before joint sessions of Congress — including his first State of the Union speech last year.
Pelosi writes in her invitation letter that the Constitution established the three “co-equal branches of government, to be a check and balance on each other” and calls for the president to “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”
She says she looks forward to welcoming him.