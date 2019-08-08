WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to meet with government and civic leaders amid the crisis of migrants at the southern border.

Pelosi said Thursday the lawmakers look forward to “strengthening our partnership.” She said the delegation will honor the “enormous contributions” that generations of immigrants from the region have made to the U.S.

The Trump administration is trying to restrict applications for asylum in the U.S. from the region by requiring migrants to apply in Guatemala rather than at the U.S. border. But many migrants are fleeing instability in Guatemala, and skeptics are critical of the plan.

Pelosi’s delegation includes a dozen lawmakers, including the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman. They will later visit McAllen, Texas to monitor migrant detention sites.