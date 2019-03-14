NEW DELHI (AP) — A pedestrian bridge connecting a train station with a road collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring more than 30, an Indian fire official said.
The fire officer, who insisted on anonymity in accordance with office policy, said rescuers were searching for others possibly trapped under the bridge.
The Press Trust of India news agency said some motorists driving under the bridge when it collapsed were among those injured.
Maharashtra state Education Minister Vinod Tawde said an audit of the bridge’s safety was carried out last year. Some minor damage was detected which was yet to be repaired, he told reporters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flipping off cop is free speech, court says
- Parents charged in admissions scheme roll through US courts WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Advertisers ditch Carlson's, Pirro's Fox News shows as protesters urge companies to join them
In 2017, a stampede broke out on a crowded pedestrian bridge connecting two railway stations in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing at least 22 people and injuring 32 others.