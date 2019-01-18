LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s attorneys say the Republican lawmaker’s political views should be off-limits at his upcoming civil trial against his neighbor.

The attorneys say his political beliefs could “alienate” potential jurors who don’t share his views. The senator’s legal team filed a motion asking a Kentucky judge to exclude any references to Paul’s political views and the condition of his yard.

The civil trial stems from a 2017 attack when Paul was tackled by Rene Boucher while doing yard work.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul sued Boucher, and the trial will determine damages Paul can receive.

Boucher’s attorney, Matt Baker, agrees Paul’s political views are irrelevant. But he says the condition of Paul’s yard is what the case has “always been about.”