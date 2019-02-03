CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game.
More than 100 fans wearing Patriots jerseys shared a pregame moment Sunday by creating a sea of blue as they skied together at Maine’s Sugarloaf.
Several skied with Patriots flags.
The event was part of a Super Bowl promotion with discounted tickets to anyone wearing a Patriots jersey. The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were playing Sunday in Atlanta.
