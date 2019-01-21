SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine pastor who publicly predicted the final score of Sunday night’s AFC championship game isn’t claiming divine intervention. But he’s confident the New England Patriots will win the Super Bowl as well.
The Rev. Mark Tanner asked his secretary Friday to post a message on the sign outside the Skowhegan Federated Church: “God doesn’t have a favorite team but the pastor does!! Patriots 37. Chiefs 31.”
On Sunday, that was the exact outcome when the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win another spot in the Super Bowl.
Tanner told the Morning Sentinel Monday he is predicting a Patriots’ Super Bowl win Feb. 3, but he’s not revealing the score. Yet.
This story has been corrected to show that Tanner spoke to the Morning Sentinel, not the Portland Press Herald.
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/