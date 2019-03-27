TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former minister accused of child sex trafficking in Ohio is denying he had sex with a 14-year-old girl and told federal jurors she tried to manipulate him.

Anthony Haynes testified Wednesday in Toledo that he initially lied to investigators because he was covering up for others, saying “I’m not a pervert.”

Haynes could face up to life in prison if convicted. Two other Toledo-area pastors charged in the investigation have pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Haynes paid the girl for sex during a three-year period after promising her mother he would protect her.

Haynes says the girl threatened to tell people he was molesting her if she didn’t get a phone.

The now 19-year-old testified that Haynes introduced her to two other pastors and encouraged her to have sex with them.