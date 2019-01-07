MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A repeat offender whose life sentences for rape were twice overturned is now back behind bars in Alabama, accused of attacking a fourth woman.

Al.com reported Saturday that 44-year-old Che’ Duchaune Marks, who was paroled in August, is now facing rape and kidnapping charges in the December attack.

Marks was first sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for raping a 15-year-old girl. The trial included testimony from another 15-year-old girl he allegedly tried to rape, as well as a 27-year-old woman he was accused of raping while pretending to be a Mobile police officer.

But that conviction, as well as a subsequent retrial and conviction, were overturned on appeal. Marks finally pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews