FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida sheriff who was suspended by the governor and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting has filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly ousted him for political reasons.
Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says in the lawsuit filed Thursday that DeSantis “engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected official.”
DeSantis suspended Israel in January and appointed an acting sheriff. The governor’s office did not immediately comment Thursday.
The Florida Legislature is reviewing the governor’s suspension of Israel.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Some churches are asking members to give up plastic for Lent
Before the shooting, Israel had changed his department’s policy to say deputies “may” confront shooters, instead of “shall.” Critics say that gave eight deputies an excuse for not confronting the gunman during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.