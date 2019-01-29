TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff suspended this month by the governor and accused of failing to prevent a school shooting has requested a state Senate hearing.

An attorney for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel requested the hearing Tuesday. Florida law says the legislative body has the final say in the removal of local elected officials. No hearing date was announced.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said previously that Israel failed to keep families and children safe before and during last February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

A state investigating commission recently concluded Israel’s changes to the department’s active shooter policy may have contributed to some deputies’ inaction during the shooting.

Israel said after his suspension that DeSantis was making a “power grab” against those who elected him.