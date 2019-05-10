FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The principal of a Florida school where 17 people were fatally shot last year is resigning.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thompson announced Friday that he will step down at the end of the school year. He cited his health and family as reasons for leaving.

Thompson was principal in February 2018 when authorities say a former student opened fire at the school. He was added to a school district investigation in March, when his responsibilities were reassigned to other administrators. Three assistant principals were transferred to other jobs in November while the district investigated their roles in the shooting.

Thompson was not on campus when the shooting happened. A state panel investigating the shooting criticized Thompson in December for not being informed on how his administration handled student threats.

