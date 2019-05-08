CHICAGO — A newborn baby was found in critical condition on top of a trash can Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, authorities said.

Around 4:15 p.m., a woman discovered the boy in an alley in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.

The woman brought the baby to a nearby fire station, and he was taken from there to Norwegian American Hospital, Hudson said. The baby’s condition was later stabilized, and he was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said. Area North detectives were investigating.

Firefighters had to perform CPR and “keep ventilating” the baby to help him survive, paramedic Melanie Howe said at a news conference Tuesday evening, according to WGN-Ch. 9 video.

“We were so lucky with this one,” she said. “We’re so lucky that this little guy has improved so much.”

Paramedic field chief Patrick Fitzmaurice pleaded with parents to take advantage of the Illinois safe haven law – legislation enacted in 2001 that allows parents to drop off unharmed babies younger than 30 days old at designated hospitals, police stations and firehouses with no questions asked.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a child, be pregnant and be in some horrible circumstances where you are driven to do something like this. It almost sounds diabolical,” an emotional Fitzmaurice said in the news conference.

“But come to us, man. If she would’ve called 911 we would’ve taken the baby to one hospital and her to another hospital. We won’t judge. Don’t leave your baby in an alley. Come to a firehouse. Leave the baby there. Give the kid a chance.”

