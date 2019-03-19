Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission is accusing state Attorney General Curtis Hill of professional misconduct following allegations he drunkenly groped a female lawmaker and three female legislative staffers at a bar.

A disciplinary complaint filed Tuesday says Hill committed misdemeanor battery against all four women and felony sexual battery against one of them, a legislative staffer.

It alleges Hill violated Indiana’s Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys.

A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who has denied wrongdoing.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Hill has 30 days to respond to the commission’s complaint.

The Indiana Supreme Court will determine whether misconduct occurred and, if so, whether a sanction is appropriate.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials called for Hill resign last year after the allegations became public.

RICK CALLAHAN