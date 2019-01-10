JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a Palestinian man to 18 years in prison for stabbing a British student to death.
The Jerusalem district court accepted a plea bargain on Thursday in sentencing 60-year-old Jamil Tamimi. He killed 20-year-old British student Hannah Bladon on the Jerusalem light rail in April 2017, stabbing her multiple times before an off-duty policeman pulled the emergency brake and subdued him.
Tamimi’s defense team claimed he suffered from a mental illness, and the attack was not ideologically or politically motivated.
Bladon was an exchange student at Hebrew University from the University of Birmingham.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump stalks out of shutdown talks with Dems, says 'bye-bye' WATCH
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis VIEW
- Federal shutdown could delay Paine Field passenger flights
- Republicans stand behind Trump on wall; a few cracks emerge
Maurice Hirsch, her family’s representative, said he was disappointed her killer would not be serving a life sentence for his crime. But he added “no sentence would have been able to return Hannah.”