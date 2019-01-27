RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to shake up his government.
The move is the latest sign of failure in more than a decade of attempts to reconcile with the rival Hamas movement.
The officials say Abbas appointed a four-member committee from his Fatah movement on Sunday to consult with political factions about forming a new government.
The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing internal deliberations.
The official Wafa news agency said Fatah had decided to form a political government to replace the current Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s Cabinet of technocrats.
Hamdallah’s government was formed in 2013 following a power sharing agreement with Hamas. But the government couldn’t assume its responsibilities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip ruled due to deep disputes.