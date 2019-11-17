BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Relatives say a Palestinian freelance photographer has lost vision in one eye after apparently being struck by Israeli fire while covering a demonstration in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian colleagues say Muath Amarneh, 35, was targeted by Israeli forces during a demonstration last week near the volatile West Bank city of Hebron.

Palestinian journalists held a protest Sunday in Bethlehem. In several Arab countries, journalists also posted photos on social media wearing eye patches in solidarity.

Israel’s paramilitary border police says it didn’t target Amarneh and only used “nonlethal” crowd-dispersal weapons at the protest where he was hit. It released a video of what it says was Amarneh standing behind a group of stone throwers.

Amarneh was transferred to Israel’s Hadassah Medical Center, which described his eye injury as “serious.”