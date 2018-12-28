KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A senior Pakistani police officer says officers have detained suspects in the murder of a former lawmaker assassinated last week in the southern port city of Karachi.
Kalim Imam, the provincial police chief, said Friday his department would soon share “important news” about the assailants who killed Ali Raza Abidi outside his home in the Dec. 25 gun attack.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack which drew nationwide condemnation.
Abidi’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have uneasy relations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
Also Friday, Pakistan’s military said the country’s army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, approved death sentences for 22 militants convicted by military courts of involvement in attacks that killed 176 security forces and civilians in recent years.