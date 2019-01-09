MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a mortar shell fired by Indian troops from across the frontier in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed a woman as she was trying to reach a shelter during an exchange of fire between India and Pakistan.
Akhtar Ayub says the woman, identified as Sajida Bibi, was “martyred” Wednesday when the shell hit her near the bunker in Bugna village north of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled section of Kashmir.
He says Pakistani troops returned fire.
Villagers living near frontier in Kashmir have constructed bunkers where they can take shelter amid skirmishes. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear' WATCH
- 'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge mass blocks English sewer
- What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
Kashmir is split between the two nuclear-armed rivals, with both claiming the region in its entirety. They have fought two of their three wars over it.