MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says Indian troops have fired across the two countries’ line of control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a woman and wounding three people.
Raja Shahid, a deputy commissioner, says Pakistani troops returned fire after what he described as India’s cease-fire violation on Monday. He says both sides are still exchanging gunfire.
Bilal Akbar, a local doctor, says the windows of the town’s main hospital were damaged from the gunfire. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.
Pakistani authorities say residents in the border town of Aathmuqam are fleeing to safer places.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Chief of staff Kelly: Trump backed away from wall months ago
- Man fled before trial for allegedly killing a Portland girl. U.S. prosecutor thinks Saudi Arabia helped him.
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- With push of button, complaint on airplane noise is filed
Kashmir is split between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Both claim the region in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars over it.