MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India and Pakistan traded fire along their highly militarized frontier in the disputed Kashmir region on Saturday, Pakistani officials said, leaving a Pakistani soldier and woman killed, and wounding six others wounded in separate incidents.

The two South Asian neighbors regularly exchange fire along the so-called Line of Control which splits the province of Kashmir claimed by both countries.

Pakistani local administrator Raja Tariq said shelling hit villages in the Nakyal area on Saturday, killing a woman and wounding six others.

Police and local officials said Indian fire in other sectors of Pakistani-administered Kashmir also destroyed one house, partly damaged a school, and hit a shed for cows and goats resulting in the animals’ deaths.

Pakistan’s military also said Indian troops opened fire “unprovoked” in the Hajipir sector on Saturday, killing one soldier.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries has increased since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls on the area.