ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Washington later this month for a meeting with President Donald Trump

It will be Khan’s first trip to the U.S. since becoming prime minister last year. Relations with Washington have been tense since then, with Trump cutting off aid and accusing Pakistan of failing to do enough to fight terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal announced the visit Thursday, saying it is aimed at “refreshing bilateral relations.”

The U.S. has long been frustrated with Pakistan, accusing it of harboring the Taliban and other militants who operate in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the allegations, pointing to the staggering cost of its war against homegrown extremists.

Relations appear to have improved since Pakistan lent its support to U.S.-Taliban peace talks that began last year.