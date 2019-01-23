ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition leader has asked the country’s prime minister to resign after an investigation concluded that police killed an innocent couple and their teenage daughter in a botched operation.
Shahbaz Sharif, in a fiery speech Wednesday in the National Assembly, also demanded the resignation of Usman Buzdar, chief minister of Punjab province, where the three were killed in Saturday’s shootout.
The demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation came a day after authorities charged four police officers with murder for mismanaging the raid on a car in Sahiwal.
The killings drew nationwide condemnation.
The victims included grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, his wife and his teenage daughter.
Khan’s allies rejected the opposition’s demand, saying justice will be served in the case.