QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided militant hideouts in the country’s southwest, triggering shootouts that left two of the insurgents dead.
In a statement, the military says troops also seized a cache of guns, grenades, rockets, land-mines, explosives and communications equipment in Friday’s operations.
It provided no further details, but militants and ethnic separatists who have been waging a low-level insurgency in the Baluchistan province often target security forces there.
Although Pakistan’s government claims it has quelled the Baluch separatists’ insurgency, violence has persisted in the province.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump stalks out of shutdown talks with Dems, says 'bye-bye' WATCH
- Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis VIEW
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- Federal shutdown could delay Paine Field passenger flights