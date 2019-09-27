MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has found the brother of a slain social media model, Qandeel Baloch, guilty of her 2016 murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

Baloch, aged 26, was found strangled in her home near the city of Multan. She was killed shortly after posting racy pictures on Facebook of herself with a Muslim cleric, who was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Baloch’s brother, Mohammed Wasim Azeem, had confessed to her killing.

Friday’s decision by a judge in Multan acquitted four other suspects, including the cleric, Mufti Abdul Qawi.

Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are murdered by close relatives each year in so-called “honor killings” for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.