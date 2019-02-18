ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has written a letter to the U.N., asking it to help de-escalate and defuse tensions with India after a suicide bombing last week in India’s sector of disputed Kashmir region killed at least 41 Indian troops.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad and warned of a “jaw-breaking response.” Pakistan has condemned the attack and also cautioned India against linking it to the bombing without an investigation.

The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s top diplomat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, informed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his letter that “for domestic political reasons, India has deliberately ratcheted up its hostile rhetoric against Pakistan and created a tense environment.”

India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir and have fought two of their three wars over it.