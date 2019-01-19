MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have arrested counter-terrorism police officers after they killed a middle-aged couple, their 13-year-old daughter and another man in what the police initially claimed was a shootout with insurgents.
Police killed grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, their daughter Areeba and a family friend, Zeeshan Javed, after stopping their vehicle late Saturday. Police say Javed was a wanted terrorist and initially accused him of using the others as human shields.
Family members and witnesses say police killed the four in cold blood and then tried to cover up their actions.
Authorities say they have launched an investigation and arrested the officers involved, without saying how many.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Democrats vow to investigate Trump, Mueller's office issues rare statement rebuking Cohen report
- Students in 'MAGA' hats mock Native American after rally VIEW
- Democrats demand investigation after report that Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress
- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is mulling an independent run for president in 2020
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
Area residents have left the bodies in the road as a form of protest.