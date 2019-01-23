NEW YORK (AP) — There’s nothing like two overtime games in the NFL conference championships to keep television viewers glued to their recliners.

The New England Patriots’ thrilling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was seen by 53.92 million viewers on Sunday. The Nielsen company says that’s up 22 percent from the Patriots’ victory over Jacksonville last year, and the most watched AFC championship since 2011.

Sunday’s afternoon game, where the L.A. Rams beat the New Orleans Saints with the help of a referee’s bad call, was seen by 44.2 million people. Nielsen said that’s up 4 percent over last year’s contest between Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Frigid temperatures throughout much of the country in the middle of a holiday weekend no doubt helped television attendance.