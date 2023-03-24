NEW YORK — Kathryn Marie Gallagher, a fashion designer whose pieces were worn by Lady Gaga, actress Laverne Cox and dancers of the New York City Ballet, was working on her 27th collection last summer. A few weeks before her sudden death, she posted photos of translucent garments that reflected her gothic aesthetic and her fondness for somber colors.

“I always love that I can’t give anything away too soon bc it’s soooo blackkk,” she wrote on Facebook in May.

On July 24, less than a month before her 36th birthday, police responded to a 911 call and found Gallagher lying unresponsive in her bed in her Lower East Side apartment. There were no obvious signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday, police declared her death a homicide after the medical examiner concluded that she died of acute intoxication caused by a mixture of fentanyl, p-pluorofentanyl and ethanol.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Detectives are looking at whether Gallagher was intentionally given a dangerous mixture of drugs by someone attempting to rob her, according to several officials briefed on the investigation.

Similar cases have emerged in the past year where victims were robbed after they died of drug overdoses.

Advertising

In December, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment of a man, Kenwood Allen, on murder, robbery and other counts in similar drug attacks on the Lower East Side after five people were robbed and two killed.

This month, the overdoses of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, who died and were robbed after leaving bars in Manhattan last year, were ruled homicides by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

In a statement Friday, Gallagher’s family said they had been working with police, the medical examiner and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to “get answers about Katie’s sudden death.”

“The homicide determination shared by the medical examiner today affirms what we knew: Katie was the victim of a crime,” the family said. “Sharing this news helps us set the record straight, demand accountability and grieve more openly.”

The statement said the family would be grateful for “any developments” that would “bring more awareness to fentanyl and similar drugs being used as weapons against innocent people.”

Gallagher’s death stunned her friends and colleagues in the city’s fashion community, where she was admired for her refusal to stray from her vision and her aversion to trends.

Advertising

“To hear this is deeply disturbing and just horrifying, that someone from our creative community would be targeted in this way,” said Balarama Heller, a photographer who met Gallagher around 2010. Six years later, Heller and another photographer, Israel Veintidos, shot photos of her collection — black clothes against a black backdrop — that eventually appeared on Vogue’s website.

The night of the shoot, a snowstorm stranded the trio in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. They found refuge in a bar and lingered until about 4 a.m., talking.

Heller recalled how the sight of the deep snow led Gallagher to reminisce about her upbringing in rural Pennsylvania, where she developed a love of nature and gloomy woods that would later influence her work.

She described herself as someone who “had a vision for what she wanted to do with her life and came to New York City to bring that to fruition,” he said. “As much of a delicate and urban and sophisticated of a person as she presented, she had very rugged roots, and was an incredibly tough, weathered individual.”

She was quiet, private and creative, usually painting her ideas first and then creating the clothes by hand, said Maayan Zilberman, a Manhattan artist, who met Gallagher when they were both starting out in the fashion industry.

One year, the two women were working on a show where the models would be wearing “crazy press-on nails,” Zilberman said, and asked Gallagher if she wanted hers done.

Advertising

“We both looked down at her nails and laughed because hers were so torn up,” she said. Zilberman said she assumed the damage was from Gallagher’s Maine coon cat, Sveater.

But the cuts were actually from her constant sewing on her industrial machine.

“She was so dedicated to her art form,” Zilberman said. “All of us were always struck by how devoted she was to making intricate pieces with yards of zippers, leather, all kinds of tough-to-sew materials, all by hand.”

Gallagher’s family, which includes her two parents and three sisters, has been trying to raise money to help start a foundation in her name that would help support other artists.

In their statement, they said: “When we think about the callous disregard for her life and all that she would have done or could have done had this not happened, our hearts break all over again.”