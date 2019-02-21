ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The National Football League is king when it comes to legal sports bets, but other professional gridiron leagues are also looking to embrace and profit from it.
Casino sportbooks are already taking action on the Alliance of American Football, a new spring league.
And the Arena Football League located an expansion team in Atlantic City in large part to capitalize on enthusiasm for sports betting.
Arena league commissioner Randall Boe says the league is excited about the possibilities sports betting offers for greater fan engagement and overall popularity.
The unnamed Atlantic City franchise held a press conference Thursday at which league officials including former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski predicted the fast-paced, high-scoring games will prove popular with gamblers.