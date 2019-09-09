ATLANTA (AP) — Former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff says he will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in 2020.

The Georgia Democrat tweeted Monday night that he has, “some big news to share…”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Ossoff says he plans to “mount a ruthless assault on corruption in our political system” that’s prevented Congress from addressing urgent issues. Ossoff is the fourth Democrat to announce a bid for the seat.

Perdue is a former Fortune 500 chief executive with strong ties to President Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old Ossoff says he will raise a grassroots army by expanding his network of supporters who helped him raise roughly $30 million in a 2017 special election he narrowly lost to Republican Karen Handel.

Ossoff has already received a high-profile endorsement from Atlanta Democrat and civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis.