EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke says he hasn’t ruled out being a 2020 vice presidential candidate, even as he plans to decide in the next 10 days if he’ll seek the presidency himself.

Answering a question in Spanish about possibly being another candidate’s running mate after an El Paso event Tuesday, the former Texas congressman answered in Spanish: “I’m going to consider every way to serve this country. And, yes, that will include anything.”

O’Rourke, who became a political star by nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November, said in English that he may yet opt to challenge Texas’ other Republican U.S. senator, John Cornyn, in 2020.

He says, “I’m trying to figure out how I can best serve this country” and “It may involve running for the presidency, it may involve something else.”