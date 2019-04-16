WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke says he’ll amend “as appropriate” federal tax returns from 2013 and 2014, when he may have underpaid around $4,000 because of incorrectly deducted medical expenses.

O’Rourke late Monday released 10 years of returns filed by himself and his wife, Amy, through 2017. The ex-congressman promised to release 2018 returns as soon as they’re filed.

The incorrectly reported deductions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which had a tax professional review O’Rourke’s returns. The review spotted that O’Rourke deducted almost $16,000 worth of medical expenses when he should only have deducted 10 percent of income.

A campaign spokesman said Tuesday that “after becoming aware of this error, the accounting firm that prepared the filings was immediately informed and will file an amendment as appropriate.”