ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is uniquely positioned as a theme park destination that attracts visitors from around the world to visit Walt Disney World and Universal. But the City Beautiful might have another claim to fame that’s more perspiratory than aspirational.

Orlando has been named the “sweatiest city in America,” according to a study from MyDatingAdviser.com. Based on data from America’s 200 largest metro areas, Florida has four of the 10 sweatiest cities in the entire country, including Tallahassee, Cape Coral and Jacksonville. (Seattle is ranked 191st.)

The ranking considers factors such as the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.

According to this survey, factors working in favor of Orlando sweat include an average summer temperature of 83.5 degrees Fahrenheit, a relative humidity in July of 78 percent and 97 days in a year that reach above 90 degrees. In addition, the exercise rate of the City Beautiful population is 50.6 percent and our population density is more than 2,600 people per square mile.

With that many people in close proximity, hopefully, everyone remembers to apply deodorant. The list suggests that Orlando’s summer season lasts 4.4 months, but real Floridians know it’s at least six or seven.

Luckily, the Orlando area has no shortage of places to cool off, including freshwater springs, public pools, splash pads and water parks. Sweaty Central Floridians can also opt to drive to the beach, which can be reached in just under an hour.

