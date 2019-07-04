ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating after a Norwegian Air jet spewed a large amount of fuel across parts of Orlando International Airport during an emergency landing.

The incident happened Saturday night after the Airbus A343 pilot reported a loss of the aircraft’s primary hydraulic system. The Orlando Sentinel reports the flight had taken off and was well across the Atlantic Ocean when it reversed course and returned to Orlando.

Emergency vehicles met the flight and passengers were held onboard as crews cleaned the spilled fuel off the tarmac. Airport officials say the amount of fuel spilled is still be determined but “was of significant size.”

Norwegian spokeswoman Min Kim told the newspaper fuel was dumped prior to landing in Orlando but “there may have been some residual leakage from its wings.”