Gov. Tina Kotek, via an executive order, set in motion an aggressive effort Wednesday to “raise the bar” for how Oregon’s colleges of education must prepare future elementary teachers to help students learn to read.

Her order creates a 20-member panel charged with recommending new standards for elementary teacher preparation by December — in time for the Legislature to enact them early in 2024.

“Literacy is the foundation for learning, yet far too many students are not getting the intentional literacy support and experiences they need,” Kotek said in a statement. “We can and must do more to prepare new educators for teaching every student to read and write.”

More than 60% of Oregon’s third graders and 54% of the state’s seventh graders aren’t fully proficient at reading, spring 2022 state tests found. Brain research that was well-established more than 20 years ago indicates schools’ failure to teach children to read using scientifically based methods is a key factor in the dismal scores.

Kotek’s ambitious move to rapidly retool the way public and private colleges must equip future teachers with science-backed strategies comes after The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that, despite decades of research, some Oregon teacher colleges still lean on outdated or disproved methods that leave many children flailing.

Advocates for children, starting with parents of students with dyslexia, have pushed for years for schools and colleges of education to switch to research-backed techniques.

Several Oregon school districts have begun to retrain teachers to use proven methods grounded in the so-called science of reading approach, which centers on teaching students phonics and the rules of written language so they can reliably sound out words.

Oregon’s colleges of education have taken a piecemeal approach to adopting the science of reading, which they are not currently mandated to do. Eastern Oregon University has restructured its programs to use science-backed methods, dropping outdated “whole language” or “balanced literacy” methods that can include teaching students to guess at words using context clues.

Other universities, including Oregon’s largest preparer of elementary teachers — George Fox University — still incorporate teaching on the balanced literacy approach.

Since taking office, Kotek has pushed for more adherence to the science of reading in Oregon’s school districts. Her Wednesday order signals her intent to crack down on that approach in higher education as well, a change that reading advocates say is critical for improving reading instruction.

“If we didn’t do something with teacher preparation, we would be continually fighting this battle to try and get training for teachers and making a difference for kids,” said Ronda Fritz, who has championed science of reading reforms at Eastern Oregon. She’s excited about the council and intends to apply to participate.

Members of Oregon’s new Early Literacy Educator Preparation Council will be tasked with crafting four key recommendations:

How to align college of education reading instruction standards with the science of reading.

New licensing requirements for elementary teachers including a minimum amount of coursework in the science of reading, culturally responsive reading and a focus on students with disabilities and bilingual students.

A plan and timeline for the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission to require the new standards for elementary teacher prep curriculum and teacher licenses.

A plan and a timeline to improve teacher college faculty “knowledge, skills and dispositions” around the science of reading, including “ongoing assessment of faculty competencies.”

“I’m excited and a little leery to see what comes up,” Fritz said. “Those conversations are going to be hard. People have some very strong opinions on both sides. It’s not always going to be comfortable, but I think it is necessary.”

Lisa Lyon, a founding member of Decoding Dyslexia, which has pushed for science of reading reforms, said the organization is grateful for the new council. She called it “fiscally irresponsible” to have school districts and taxpayers foot the bill to retrain teachers in the science of reading when that could be improved in the state’s teachers colleges.

“We are optimistic that we are at a tipping point in terms of teacher prep and that Oregon will embrace the lead many states have made by comprehensively reforming their institutes of higher education,” Lyon said. She’d like the council to include members with knowledge of past reform attempts and pushback that has generated from many education professors.

States including Mississippi, Tennessee and North Carolina have buckled down on incorporating the science of reading into educator preparation, requiring state-approved literacy courses or auditing teacher colleges to see how well they teach the core principles of the approach.

The task force is part of a wider effort to overhaul the way children in Oregon are taught to read. Lawmakers have lined up behind a Kotek-backed bill that earmarks $140 million over the next two years for districts to purchase science of reading curriculum, train and coach teachers, offer for intensive tutoring for struggling readers and hold literacy-focused summer and after-school programs. But that bill — like much else — is stalled in Salem after Senate Republicans staged a quorum-denying walkout in protest of a handful of other issues.

Oregon’s council will include 20 people, including lawmakers, representatives from public and private educator colleges, experts in early literacy, licensed teachers and principals, and state government representatives from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, Oregon Department of Education and the state Educator Advancement Council.

Applicants interested in joining the commission can apply until Friday, June 23.

Reporter Julia Silverman contributed to this story.

This story was brought to you through a partnership between The Oregonian/OregonLive and Report for America. Learn how to support this crucial work.

Sami Edge covers higher education for The Oregonian. You can reach her at sedge@oregonian.com or (503) 260-3430.