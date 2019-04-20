PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon county has agreed to pay $100,000 to a black employee who sued after a co-worker pinned up a Blue Lives Matter flag in the office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Saturday that Karimah Guion-Pledgure alleged in her January lawsuit against Multnomah County that the flag demeans the Black Lives Matter movement.

She alleges that when she raised the issue at work, her colleagues harassed her for her views, causing her extreme stress and health issues.

Guion-Pledgure’s supervisor in the Department of Community Justice didn’t require the flag to be taken down.

As part of the agreement, which was approved Thursday, Guion-Pledgure must resign but can reapply for a county job.

She had worked for the department for eight years as a corrections technician.

___

This story has been updated with the correct spelling of plaintiff’s last name to Guion-Pledgure, instead of Guion-Pedgure.