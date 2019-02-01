SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Opus Dei movement says that one of its priests in Chile is being investigated for allegedly abusing underage minors.

The conservative movement said in a statement Friday that 82-year-old Patricio Astorquiza has been accused of prolonged harassment and abuse “with possible sexual connotation” against two minors.

Chile’s entire Catholic hierarchy has been humiliated in a mushrooming sexual abuse and cover-up scandal. The Opus Dei had been spared until now.

Astorquiza has been banned from officiating Mass. He had been questioned starting late last year, even before the two alleged victims filed their complaints. The priest has been banned from officiating mass in public.

The Opus Dei said that it will send the result of the investigation to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.