NEW YORK (AP) — The Catholic organization Opus Dei paid $977,000 in 2005 to settle a sexual misconduct complaint against a once prominent Washington, D.C.-area priest.
In a statement Monday, Opus Dei Vicar Monsignor Thomas Bohlin said they received a complaint of sexual misconduct against Rev. C. John McCloskey in 2002 from a woman who was receiving counseling at the Catholic Information Center in downtown D.C.
After an investigation, Bohlin said McCloskey was removed from his job in 2003. He said McCloskey’s actions were “deeply painful for the woman” and they “are very sorry for all she suffered.”
Since his removal, Bohlin said McCloskey’s priestly activities with women were restricted. It wasn’t clear if McCloskey could comment. An Opus Dei spokesman said he was suffering from Alzheimer’s and was incapacitated.
Bohlin said they’re investigating a possible complaint against McCloskey from another woman.